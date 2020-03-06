People of India have great confidence in CRPF: Union Home Secy

The people have great confidence in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and this is the reason the organisation is in demand for handling serious law and order situations in states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said on Friday. Interacting with trainee officers of the paramilitary force, Bhalla exhorted them to leverage the professional benefit from the huge operational diversities that the CRPF offers in multiple theatres of conflict management.

The people of India have great confidence in the CRPF and that is the reason why the force is in great demand in handling serious law and order situations in states, he said while addressing the 51st batch of the Directly Appointed Gazetted Officers (DAGOs) of the CRPF at its headquarters here. CRPF Director General A P Maheshwari said due to the state-specific peculiarities of law and order challenges on the one hand and the force's dynamic experience in conflict resolution on the other, the CRPF will continue to have a great relevance in the country's internal security scenario.

Likening the CRPF's role to that of a surgeon, Masheshwari said the force's mandate in a law and order crisis faced by states is only surgical in nature. The overall care of a law and order situation lies in the exclusive domain of states, he said. Forty-three DAGOs are currently in the last leg of their 52-week rigorous training at the CRPF training academy near Gurgaon.

The trainee officers have varied educational background. Besides general graduates, there are those with degrees in engineering and medicine. These officers will be put on operational duty soon after their passing out parade on March 22, an official said. Bhalla also put a garland around an urn containing the soil from the 'Sardar Post' in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch..

