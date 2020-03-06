Left Menu
Development News Edition

People of India have great confidence in CRPF: Union Home Secy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 18:14 IST
People of India have great confidence in CRPF: Union Home Secy

The people have great confidence in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and this is the reason the organisation is in demand for handling serious law and order situations in states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said on Friday. Interacting with trainee officers of the paramilitary force, Bhalla exhorted them to leverage the professional benefit from the huge operational diversities that the CRPF offers in multiple theatres of conflict management.

The people of India have great confidence in the CRPF and that is the reason why the force is in great demand in handling serious law and order situations in states, he said while addressing the 51st batch of the Directly Appointed Gazetted Officers (DAGOs) of the CRPF at its headquarters here. CRPF Director General A P Maheshwari said due to the state-specific peculiarities of law and order challenges on the one hand and the force's dynamic experience in conflict resolution on the other, the CRPF will continue to have a great relevance in the country's internal security scenario.

Likening the CRPF's role to that of a surgeon, Masheshwari said the force's mandate in a law and order crisis faced by states is only surgical in nature. The overall care of a law and order situation lies in the exclusive domain of states, he said. Forty-three DAGOs are currently in the last leg of their 52-week rigorous training at the CRPF training academy near Gurgaon.

The trainee officers have varied educational background. Besides general graduates, there are those with degrees in engineering and medicine. These officers will be put on operational duty soon after their passing out parade on March 22, an official said. Bhalla also put a garland around an urn containing the soil from the 'Sardar Post' in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

EU, Turkey in stand-off over funds to tackle new migrant crisis

The European Union is scrambling for a new agreement with Turkey to prevent migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and beyond flooding into the EU. But there is little sign so far that Ankara is ready to accept the terms Brussels is offerin...

Tourism-driven Thailand softens "compulsory" self-isolation language

Officials in tourism-reliant Thailand sought on Friday to ease worries about new self-quarantine measures for arrivals from six countries and territories with coronavirus, a day after announcing compulsory isolation. There had been days of ...

VMateAsliHolibaaz trailer out: Bhuvan Bam takes on Ashish Chanchlani this Holi

New Delhi India, Mar 6 ANINewsVoir Trending short video platform VMate has unveiled the trailer of VMateAsliHolibaaz, the much-awaited short film starring Indias top YouTubers Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani together for the first time. La...

European countries, companies pledge to cut plastic waste

Thirteen European countries and tens of companies on Friday pledged to use less plastic and recycle more, a move NGOs said was positive but no substitute for government regulations on plastic pollution.The Netherlands, France, and Denmark s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020