Smriti Zubin Irani to address event 'Women in Emerging India'

Press Information Bureau (PIB) and Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting are jointly organizing an event "Women in Emerging India", on the eve of International Women's Day on 7th March 2020, at the National Media Center at 12 noon.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Textiles Smt Smriti Zubin Irani would deliver the keynote address on the theme of Women in Emerging India. During the function, a report prepared by IIMC on "Status of Women in Media in South Asia" will also be released by the Minister.

Professor and Ambassador, Founding Trustee & Convener, South Asia Women's Network(SWAN) Ms. Veena Sikri would deliver a brief note on the report, which will be followed by an address by President of Indian Women Press Core, Ms. Jyoti Malhotra.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and various media heads would also be available during the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

