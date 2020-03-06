Heavy rains affect flights in Delhi

Heavy downpour in Delhi on Friday affected the Air India flight departures and arrivals. Moreover, the traffic area enroute to the airport was also affected.

Passengers who are travelling from the flight are requested to keep sufficient time in hand to reach the airport, tweeted Air India.

Heavy rains lashed the NCR on Friday, causing water-logging and traffic snarls at several places in the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.