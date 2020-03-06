OPEC fails to secure deal with non-OPEC on oil cuts
OPEC has failed to secure a deal with Russia and other non-OPEC producers on its plans for big, additional oil production cuts, two OPEC sources said on Friday at talks between ministers from the informal alliance known as OPEC+.
The sources were speaking after ministers from Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil producing states gathered at OPEC's Vienna headquarters and delayed a formal meeting for hours as they tried to find a compromise.
OPEC had proposed cuts of 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in addition to cuts already in place, a move Russia resisted.
