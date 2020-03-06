Girl killed, three injured as wall collapses in Rajasthan

A 14-year-old girl was killed and three members of her family were injured on Friday when a wall collapsed on them in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said

The incident occurred in Kama police station area where the wall fell on the family members due to heavy winds, they said

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared the girl, Nisha, dead. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.