Guj: Just 1 visually impaired person got job via employment

Only one out of 558 visually impaired persons registered with state employment exchanges in 25 districts managed to land a job in the last two years, the Gujarat government told the Assembly on Friday. As per data shared by State Labour and Employment Minister Dilip Thakor in the House, Ahmedabad, at 130, had the highest number of visually impaired persons registered for jobs at exchanges, followed by Rajkot with 44 and Surat with 39.

He was responding to questions raised by Congress MLAs during Question Hour. The one person who managed to get a job, last year, through the exchange was from Ahmedabad, the data revealed.

PTI PJT PD BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.