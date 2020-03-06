No case of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, says State Health Minister

Amid coronavirus scare in the country, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Friday said that there was no case of the virus in the state. While addressing the media at the state secretariat, Srinivas said: "There is not even a single case of coronavirus in the state. There were 24 suspects and 20 of them received a negative report. Remaining four reports will come tomorrow."

He also said that the Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy held a review on coronavirus preparedness in the state. Srinivas further said that every government hospital is equipped with isolation rooms, besides cases are being filed against the people who are selling masks at exorbitant prices.

Moreover, the health minister and the special chief secretaries assured that the situation is under control and asked people not to believe in rumours being spread about the virus. The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus touched 31 today with one more person testing positive.

Coronavirus has so far killed more than 3200 people globally. (ANI)

