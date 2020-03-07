Left Menu
Coronavirus: MP govt takes the necessary steps as Namaste Orchha festival begins

With the commencement of the three-day Namaste Orchha festival on Friday, the Madhya Pradesh Government has taken all the necessary steps in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak.

Visual from Namaste Orchha festival (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With the commencement of the three-day Namaste Orchha festival on Friday, the Madhya Pradesh Government has taken all the necessary steps in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak. Speaking to ANI, Minister of Culture Vijaylaxmi Sadho said, "We are aware of the situation. We are taking all the precautions as a large number of tourists are visiting to attend the Orchha festival".

She added that isolation centers are also being set up at medical colleges to keep suspected patients in isolation and treat them. Chief Secretary Sudhi Ranjan Mohanty said, "We are taking precautions. Teams here are checking out and screening is also being conducted. We have got quarantine facilities for the suspected people."

The three-day-long Namaste Orchha festival kick-started here on Friday to promote tourism in Orchha by showcasing the rich culture and history of the town. The festival was organised by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to promote the state as a leading tourism destination. (ANI)

