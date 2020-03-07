Indian water guns flood markets of Gorakhpur ahead of Holi

With the festival of Holi just around the corner, the sale of Indian made water-guns have far surpassed their cheaper Chinese counterparts in the market. After the outbreak of coronavirus, customers are not preferring to buy Chinese products.

Markets here are filled with vibrant colours of water-guns of different sizes and varieties. Moreover, other products including herbal Holi colors, Gulal, balloons, face masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also in demand. "There are various kinds of water guns available in the market, which are made in India but Chinese water guns are not being sold here. The prices differ," said Mohammad Kamar, a shopkeeper.

Another shopkeeper, Manish Kumar told ANI that there has been a hike of 10 to 15 percent in the prices of the water guns. "Chinese water guns are cheaper. We used to get a dozen of Chinese water guns for around Rs 120 but Indian water guns are for Rs 180 per dozen," he added.

"Varieties of water guns are being sold in the market and most of them are made in India itself. The range varies from Rs 3 to Rs 800," said Lal Babu, another shopkeeper. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.