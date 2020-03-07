Left Menu
Development News Edition

Large haul of liquor, drugs over last four weeks in district: Ghaziabad SSP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 13:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 13:58 IST
Large haul of liquor, drugs over last four weeks in district: Ghaziabad SSP

To contain bootlegging and drug peddling in Ghaziabad district ahead of Holi, 287 people have been arrested after 250 cases were registered over the last four weeks in connection with this matter, a senior police officer said. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told media on Friday that more than 30,700 litres of liquor worth Rs 1 crore was seized in the period.

He said truck owners would also be booked for renting out their vehicles for ferrying the smuggled liquor. Aside from bootleggers, 191 drug peddlers were also nabbed with 200 kg ganja and 80 kg poppy husk recovered in that period, the SSP said.

Besides this, strict action would be taken against petty drug peddlers found selling the narcotic products in pouches, Naithani added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

coronavirus scare: Foreign tourists cancel Aurangabad tours

In view of coronavirus outbreak and confirmation of positive cases in India, many tourists from various Asian countries as well as the Europe have cancelled their scheduled tours to Aurangabad, home to the famed Ajanta and Ellora Caves, in ...

Teargas fired on Greek-Turkish border as migrant tensions flare

Teargas and smoke bombs were fired across Turkeys border with Greece on Saturday in a fresh flare up in tensions over the presence of migrants seeking access to European Union territory. A Reuters correspondent in the area said the projecti...

J-K reports first case of coronavirus

Jammu and Kashmir reported its first case of coronavirus, sources told ANI on Saturday. With the new confirmed case, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the country reached 32.The person is receiving treatment at government me...

Jaffer's insatiable hunger for runs ends, retires

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer on Saturday announced retirement from all forms of cricket after amassing a mountain of runs in a glorious first-class career that spanned almost a quarter century. Since making his first-class debut in 1996...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020