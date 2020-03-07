Large haul of liquor, drugs over last four weeks in district: Ghaziabad SSP

To contain bootlegging and drug peddling in Ghaziabad district ahead of Holi, 287 people have been arrested after 250 cases were registered over the last four weeks in connection with this matter, a senior police officer said. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told media on Friday that more than 30,700 litres of liquor worth Rs 1 crore was seized in the period.

He said truck owners would also be booked for renting out their vehicles for ferrying the smuggled liquor. Aside from bootleggers, 191 drug peddlers were also nabbed with 200 kg ganja and 80 kg poppy husk recovered in that period, the SSP said.

Besides this, strict action would be taken against petty drug peddlers found selling the narcotic products in pouches, Naithani added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.