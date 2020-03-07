Bank fraud accused Sunny Kalra brought to India from Oman

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought back Sunny Kalra, an accused in a bank fraud case, from Muscat, Oman) on Saturday.

Further details are awaited.

The extradition request from CBI in respect of Sunny Kalra was made by the Ministry of External Affairs in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.