Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Mankot, Poonch sectors
Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankot and Poonch sectors here on Saturday.
The firing started at about 1:30 pm. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
On Wednesday, the Centre had informed the Lok Sabha that there have been 646 incidents of ceasefire violations along India-Pakistan international border as well as the LoC in the first two months of this year. (ANI)
