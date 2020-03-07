Left Menu
Delhi Court extends police custody of Shahrukh by 3 days

Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Saturday granted police custody of Shahrukh, the man who opened fire at police in north-east Delhi on February 24, for three more days.

Shahrukh [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Saturday granted police custody of Shahrukh, the man who opened fire at police in north-east Delhi on February 24, for three more days. Earlier today, sources from Delhi Police informed ANI that the pistol has been recovered from Shahrukh's residence.

The Delhi Police sources on Friday revealed that the car which the accused used to flee the spot has also been recovered. Shahrukh initially kept roaming around in the national capital before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli from where he was arrested on Tuesday.

According to sources, on February 24, after the incident, Shahrukh went back home and was petrified to see his photos flashing on the television screen. He then changed his clothes, drove to Hauz Khas and kept roaming around in the clubs there. On February 25, Shahrukh kept roaming in Delhi's Connaught Place, parked his car in the parking area and slept in the vehicle itself.

On February 26, he drove to Punjab's Jalandhar and called up a friend there who refused to meet him having watched him on television. On February 27, 28 and 29 he remained in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli with one of his friends.

On March 1, he left Shamli and kept wandering in buses in Punjab. On March 2, he returned to Shamli. On March 3, Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Shahrukh from Shamli bus stand. (ANI)

