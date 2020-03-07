All primary schools in four Kashmir districts closed amid coronavirus scare

Amid a coronavirus scare, authorities in Kashmir on Saturday ordered closure of all primary schools from March 9 in four districts, including Srinagar, in the valley until further orders. The classwork in all government and private primary schools of districts Srinagar, Bandipora, Budgam and Baramulla shall remain suspended with effect from March 9 till further orders, an order issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan said.

The order follows a similar direction by authorities in Jammu and Samba districts earlier in the day. Jammu and Kashmir has been put on alert to deal with any threat emerging from COVID-19 as around 200 people with a travel history to coronavirus-hit countries or who had contacts with people from such countries have been identified.

Nearly two dozen suspected cases have been tested in the Union territory till date but no positive case has been reported so far..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

