Home Ministry confirms suspension of AP DGP-rank IPS officer

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday confirmed the suspension of Andhra Pradesh's former intelligence chief A B Venkateswara Rao and directed the state government to issue a chargesheet against the Director General of Police-rank officer by April 7. On Feb 8, the state government placed Rao, a 1989-batch IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, under suspension based on a report by DGP (Head of Police Force) Gautam Sawang alleging "serious misconduct" in the procurement of security equipment.

On Feb 13, Rao approached the Central Administrative Tribunal, challenging his suspension but did not get any relief. As the CAT reserved its verdict in the case, the Home Ministry communicated in a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Saturday that the "competent authority has decided to confirm the suspension of A B Venkateswara Rao as per the 3rd proviso to Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969." "On examination of the state government's report, it has been noted that the allegations in the preliminary enquiry report are that Rao, the then ADGP Intelligence, committed irregularities in the procurement of Aerostat and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle at a cost Rs 25.50 crore under the Modernisation of Police Forces Scheme (2017-18).

"It has also been noted that prima facie evidence has been established on the grave misconduct and irregularities exhibited by Rao," MHA Under Secretary Rajiv Kumar Nigam said in the letter. The state government is requested to issue a chargesheet against Rao by April 7, said Nigam.

A leaked confidential report on Rao, considered the 'Man Friday' of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said, "Rao wilfully disclosed intelligence protocols and procedures of police to a foreign defence manufacturing firm. This is a direct threat to national security as intelligence protocols are standard throughout the Indian Police Force." "Based on facts uncovered via investigation, prima facie evidence is established on the grave misconduct and irregularities, which were wilfully committed by the accused officer resulting out of conscious and premeditated act of treason towards the state and the nation," the report submitted by the DGP (Head of Police Force) said. The report also said Rao "colluded" with RT Inflatables Pvt Ltd, an Israeli defence equipment manufacturer, to illegally award critical intelligence and surveillance contract to his son Chetan Sai Krishna, who was CEO of Akasam Advanced Systems Pvt. Ltd (primary bidder on behalf of RT Inflatables).

"This proves a direct correlation between the accused officer and a foreign defence manufacturing firm, thus establishing a direct breach of ethical code of conduct and Rule (3) (a) of All India Service (Conduct) Rules, 1968," the report added. Rao then filed a petition in CAT, Hyderabad, challenging his suspension from service, terming it "highly illegal, arbitrary, based on mala fide, bias and malice" and sought quashing of the suspension order forthwith.

He contended it was a gross violation of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution and principles of natural justice. Rao said there was no truth in the (DGP's) report and he was not mentally perturbed by it. His son Krishna, too, rubbished the allegations and said he never did any business with either the Andhra Pradesh government or any other government..

