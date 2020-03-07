Left Menu
Development News Edition

JJB defers sentencing of convicted minors in Pehlu Khan lynching case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Japur
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 19:46 IST
JJB defers sentencing of convicted minors in Pehlu Khan lynching case
The JJB on Thursday pronounced that the minors were part of a mob that had allegedly lynched 55-year-old Khan, a dairy farmer, in 2017. Image Credit: ANI

Alwar's Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday deferred the judgment on the sentencing of two minors convicted by it in the Pehlu Khan lynching case of 2017. "The board deferred the judgment today (Saturday)," a senior police official said, adding that the verdict is likely to be delivered on the next date to be fixed by the court. The JJB on Thursday pronounced that the minors were part of a mob that had allegedly lynched 55-year-old Khan, a dairy farmer, in 2017. This is the first conviction in the sensational case.

In August last year, six men who were accused of lynching Khan were acquitted by a lower court of Alwar. The six accused - Vipin Yadav, Ravindra Kumar, Kaluram, Dayanand, Yogesh Kumar, and Bheem Rathi - were given the benefit of doubt and were acquitted.

The state government filed an appeal against the trial court order in the Rajasthan high court in October. Khan, his two sons, and a few others were transporting cows from Jaipur when they were intercepted and thrashed by cow vigilantes near Alwar's Behror on April 1, 2017.

Khan died on April 3 in a hospital...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Chawrasia shoots 69, gets into top-10 in Qatar

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia added a three-under 69 to get to nine-under and inside the top-10 after 54 holes in the 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters tournament here on Saturday. Chawrasia, who shot 67-69 on first two days, had four birdie...

No action for Mirabai as Olympic qualifying event postponed due to coronavirus

The Asian Weightlifting Championship in April, an Olympic qualifying event, where former world champion Mirabai Chanu and eight other Indians were to compete, has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. India was to send five ...

Delhi court grants bail to Shaheen Bagh shooter

A Delhi court has granted bail to Kapil Baisala, arrested for firing in the air in southeast Delhis Shaheen Bagh area during a protest against the new citizenship law. The court granted bail to Baisala on Friday after hearing arguments from...

Guj: Samples of 42 suspected coronavirus patients test

The samples of all 42 people in Gujarat who were suspected to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus have tested negative, the state government said on Saturday. A government official said 29 of these samples were tested at the BJ Medic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020