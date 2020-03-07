Retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah border suspended amid coronavirus outbreak

Narain Jeet, Police Post Incharge, Attari, on Saturday said that the beating retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border has been suspended till further orders in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking to ANI, Narain Jeet said: "The beating retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border has been suspended until further orders in view of the coronavirus outbreak."

Yesterday Amritsar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shiv Dullar Singh Dhillon said that the "public parade ceremony at Attari Wagah border has been discontinued from March 7 in view of the coronavirus outbreak until further orders". As many as 20,000 to 25,000 people take part in the ceremony on all days.

"The Health Department's advisory has been issued to the hotel industry representatives. If people come from affected regions, the hotel industry should inform the administration about them. The advisory has been put up in the Golden Temple complex as well for the tourists," he added. 34 confirmed cases of the infection have been reported so in the country. Two suspected cases of coronavirus were reported in Jammu on Saturday.

The virus has so far killed more than 3,200 people globally. (ANI)

