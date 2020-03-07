Left Menu
Naxal handbills with threats on road work found in Gadchiroli

Suspected Naxals on Saturday threw handbills in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, some 950 kilometers from here, threatening police and district authorities over the construction of a road, police said. The handbills were found on Kamlapur-Damrancha Road at Aheri over a 12-kilometer patch in the afternoon, said an official.

"The handbill asked police and district authorities to stop road work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana currently underway between Kamlapur and Darmancha. It also told police not to recruit informers," he said. On Wednesday, handbills were found in the Perimeli area of Aheri and banners in Tadgaon in Bhamragad, he added.

"Since the beginning of the week, Naxal activity has increased in Aheri, Khobramendha in Kurkheda and Bhamragad in Gadchiroli," the official said...

