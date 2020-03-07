Women hold protest in Andhra's Krishna district alleging impropriety in state housing scheme

Scores of women in Kanchikacherla village in Krishna district held a protest on Saturday, alleging that the real beneficiaries of the state housing programme are being deprived of the allocated house sites. Andhra Pradesh Government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is slated to distribute house site pattas (title deed to property) to almost 26 lakh poor people, starting on the Ugadi festival day (Telugu new year) on March 25.

Women of the said village held a sit-in protest on the national highway opposite the Kanchikacherla Mandal Parishat Office, against the Tehsildar (tax Officer) Rajakumari, alleging that she had removed their names from the list of beneficiaries for the house sites. They also alleged that the sites were being wrongly allocated to some other people overnight and that their queries were not being entertained by the village secretariat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.