AAP govt has released nearly Rs 3 crore as compensation to riot victims: Official

The AAP government has so far released nearly Rs 3 crore as compensation to the victims of the communal violence that erupted in northeast Delhi last week, an official said. On Saturday, the government launched a two-day verification drive to ensure speedy compensation to the victims, headed by senior IAS officers. Once the verification drive is concluded, the final list of the victims will be prepared and the rehabilitation work will start next week, the official said.

The government said the transportation has been arranged to ensure that people can be taken to the verification spots and the process can be done at a faster pace. Officers concerned have been holding discussions with the affected people, following which information of their losses is recorded in the prescribed form. According to the government, it has so far released over Rs 2.96 crore as compensation to the victims. "Police and administration officials are taking the victims along with them to verify the damage done during the riots. The special drive is expected to end on Sunday," the official said.

The Delhi government is taking steps at every level to provide immediate relief to the riot-affected people, the official said.

