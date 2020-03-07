Left Menu
Coronavirus: Punjab govt forms 7-member GoM to monitor situation, preparedness

  PTI
  • |
  Chandigarh
  • |
  Updated: 07-03-2020 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 22:20 IST
In view of a coronavirus scare, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday constituted a seven-member Group of Ministers (GoM) to monitor the state's preparedness to tackle the disease, an official statement said. The chief minister will hold a meeting every Monday to review and deliberate on the recommendations of the GoM, which will be led by Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra, it stated.

Amarinder Singh, who is personally monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis, has constituted a seven-member GoM to oversee the preventive measures taken by the health department, an official spokesperson said in the statement. Besides Mohindra, the GoM comprises Medical Education and Research Minister O P Soni; Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa; Transport Minister Razia Sultana; Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu; School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla; and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the spokesperson said.

The group has been mandated to submit a comprehensive report to the chief minister after monitoring the entire situation on a day-to-day basis. In addition, the health department will release a media bulletin every day, based on the suggestions and decisions of the GoM.

The department has already issued a series of directions to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus and check its spread. Hospitals are on high alert, with specialised arrangements to tackle any exigency arising out of the crisis, which has engulfed the entire world, the spokesperson said.

Calling for strict vigilance against coronavirus, Amarinder Singh also backed an appeal by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, to people to avoid large gatherings. Given the growing coronavirus threat, it is in the interest of the people to exercise caution and avoid large congregations, he said.

The chief minister suggested that the auspicious 'Hola Mohalla' festival, scheduled to be held next week, may also be celebrated by paying obeisance in gurdwaras and other places in small numbers. A total of 71,900 people have been screened for COVID-19 across Punjab so far. These include 48,867 people at Amritsar airport, 5,116 at Mohali international airport, 5,401 at Wagah-Attari Border and 12,516 at Dera Baba Nanak checkpost, Health Minister Sidhu had said on Friday..

