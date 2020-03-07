Coronavirus: J-K govt says monitoring situation closely, no need to panic

Amid growing concern over the spread of coronavirus, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday said it is monitoring the situation closely and there is no need to panic. Principal Secretary, the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Rohit Kansal, said the primary schools in Jammu and Sambha districts have been shut till March 31 as a precautionary measure.

Kansal, who is also the government spokesperson, said 100 percent self-declaration protocols have already been established at Jammu and Srinagar airports and thermal imaging has also been introduced for all pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district. "All entrants to Jammu and Kashmir via road are also being monitored at Lakhanpur and Lower Munda respectively. Help desks at railway stations in Jammu and Katra are also operational," he told reporters.

Kansal said a total of 287 people were put under observation and 95 of them have completed the surveillance period of 28 days. A total of 28 samples of suspected cases have been sent for testing so far. Of these, 25 have reported negative, while two have high viral-load but the final report is awaited, Kansal said.

He said the biometric attendance system in the entire Jammu and Kashmir has also been suspended till March 31. He said an advisory against large gathering has also been issued. "The government strongly urges all social, religious and political organisations to avoid large gatherings. We are grateful that many organisations have responded to our advice and deferred such gatherings," he said.

He urged citizens, especially those with travel history to affected countries such as China, Iran, and Italy to self declare immediately and to report to the nearest government health facility. When asked about the shortage of face masks, he said the entire administrative machinery is fully geared to handle any challenge and there is no need to panic...

