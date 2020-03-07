Left Menu
Police to send Hussain's pistol to forensic science lab next week

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 23:20 IST
Police to send Hussain's pistol to forensic science lab next week
On Thursday, Hussain was arrested by Delhi Police after a court here dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the riots. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police will send the pistol of suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain, arrested in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi, to the forensic science laboratory next week, officials said on Saturday. The laboratory will check whether the pistol was used for firing during the violence last month, they said. The pistol was recovered on Friday. On Thursday, Hussain was arrested by Delhi Police after a court here dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the riots.

On the complaint of Sharma's father, the police registered an FIR against Hussain, who has rejected the charge. So far, Delhi Police has registered 690 cases and held nearly 2,200 people in connection with the riots which claimed 53 lives and injured over 200.

