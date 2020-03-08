Nilza Wangmo to get Nari Shakti Puraskar for promoting Ladakhi cuisines

A woman entrepreneur from Ladakh on Sunday will be given 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' on the occasion of International Women's Day for promoting Ladakhi cuisines and for sponsoring girl's education in the national capital.

The President Ram Nath Kovind will present the award to Nilza Wangmo at a function in Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The national award is given annually to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women's empowerment, especially towards vulnerable and marginalised women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.