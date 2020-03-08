Left Menu
Development News Edition

President to present 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' to inspirational women

Several women on Sunday will be awarded 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' by President Ram Nath Kovind at a function in Rashtrapati Bhawan on the occasion of the International Women's Day for their achievements in their respective fields.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 11:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 11:25 IST
President to present 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' to inspirational women
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Several women on Sunday will be awarded 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' by President Ram Nath Kovind at a function in Rashtrapati Bhawan on the occasion of the International Women's Day for their achievements in their respective fields. The award recipients include Padala Bhudevi, Bina Devi, Arifa Jan, Chami Murmu, Nilza Wangmo, Rashmi Urdhwardeshe, Mann Kaur, Kalavati Devi, Kaushiki Chakroborty, Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawanna Kanth, Mohana Singh Jitarwal, Bhageerathi Amma and Karthyayini Amma.

Among these women, there is a woman who is 103 year old will get the award for her achievements in athletic. Mann Kaur is known as 'Miracle from Chandigarh', who began her athletic career at the age of 93.

She won 4 Gold (Track and Field) at World Masters Athletic Championship, Poland. She has set a record by becoming the world's fastest centenarian at the American Masters Game, 2016. She has won the silver medal in the long jump (3.21 m) and a bronze in the 100 m and has also been associated with Fit the India Movement.

She is the oldest person to walk along the top of Auckland's Sky Tower (2017). Despite suffering from osteoporosis, she has displayed how her determination is key to her success. Mann has won more than 20 medals in World Masters Games and America Masters Game, Gold, 100 m World Masters Games at New Zealand in 2017, 100, and 200 m at National Level, Gold (100 m and 200m) at Worlds Master Championship at USA in 2013.

On the other hand, 58-years-old Kalavati Devi has built over 4000 toilets in and around Kanpur to reduce open defecation in the district. This lady mason has gone door to door to create awareness about the ills of open defecation and travelled for multiple hours to villages across Kanpur. Her indomitable spirit did not shake despite being a single earner in the family.

The national award is given annually to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women's empowerment, especially towards vulnerable and marginalised women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Koskinen, Oilers withstand Blue Jackets' barrage

Mikko Koskinen faced 46 shots and allowed only a single goal in the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 home-ice win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Alex Chiasson, Caleb Jones, Connor McDavid and Riley Sheahan each scored once for the Oilers, w...

Italy announces virus quarantine affecting 16 million people

Italys prime minister announced a sweeping coronavirus quarantine early Sunday, restricting the movements of about a quarter of the countrys population in a bid to limit contagions at the epicenter of Europes outbreak. Shortly after midnigh...

Therapy dogs bring respite to Ukraine war veterans

Ricky, a larger than life golden retriever, wags his tail as he nestles his head on Vasyls lap. But still the war veteran looks tense. Then the dog throws his front paws onto the shoulders of the 47-year-old suffering from post-war trauma, ...

AFI's Life Achievement Award gala, Ciara's concert postponed amid coronavirus scare

The American Film Institute has postponed its Life Achievement Award ceremony and singer Ciara has pushed ahead her concert in the wake of the novel coronovirus epidemic. According to Variety, the AFI annual ceremony, which was set to ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020