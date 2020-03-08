President to present 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' to inspirational women

Several women on Sunday will be awarded 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' by President Ram Nath Kovind at a function in Rashtrapati Bhawan on the occasion of the International Women's Day for their achievements in their respective fields. The award recipients include Padala Bhudevi, Bina Devi, Arifa Jan, Chami Murmu, Nilza Wangmo, Rashmi Urdhwardeshe, Mann Kaur, Kalavati Devi, Kaushiki Chakroborty, Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawanna Kanth, Mohana Singh Jitarwal, Bhageerathi Amma and Karthyayini Amma.

Among these women, there is a woman who is 103 year old will get the award for her achievements in athletic. Mann Kaur is known as 'Miracle from Chandigarh', who began her athletic career at the age of 93.

She won 4 Gold (Track and Field) at World Masters Athletic Championship, Poland. She has set a record by becoming the world's fastest centenarian at the American Masters Game, 2016. She has won the silver medal in the long jump (3.21 m) and a bronze in the 100 m and has also been associated with Fit the India Movement.

She is the oldest person to walk along the top of Auckland's Sky Tower (2017). Despite suffering from osteoporosis, she has displayed how her determination is key to her success. Mann has won more than 20 medals in World Masters Games and America Masters Game, Gold, 100 m World Masters Games at New Zealand in 2017, 100, and 200 m at National Level, Gold (100 m and 200m) at Worlds Master Championship at USA in 2013.

On the other hand, 58-years-old Kalavati Devi has built over 4000 toilets in and around Kanpur to reduce open defecation in the district. This lady mason has gone door to door to create awareness about the ills of open defecation and travelled for multiple hours to villages across Kanpur. Her indomitable spirit did not shake despite being a single earner in the family.

The national award is given annually to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women's empowerment, especially towards vulnerable and marginalised women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.