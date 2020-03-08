Free entry for women at ASI protected monuments on International Women's Day
The Ministry of Culture has said that entry to all protected ticketed monuments under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India will be free for women on the occasion of the International Women's Day.
The Ministry of Culture has said that entry to all protected ticketed monuments under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India will be free for women on the occasion of the International Women's Day.
"All ASI protected, ticketed monuments will be free for all women visitors from India and abroad on March 8, on the occasion of International Women's Day," the ASI tweeted on Saturday, while tagging the Culture Minister Prahlad Patel.
The International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- ASI
- Ministry of Culture
- Prahlad Patel
- India
ALSO READ
Triathlon Asian Cup to be held in Chennai on Feb 23
US Treasury's Mnuchin: Tax certainty needed on global basis
Asian Wrestling Championships: Four medals assured for India
Thackeray requires 'briefing' to understand how NPR is basis of NRC: Tewari
Entertainment News Roundup: WarnerMedia to reunite Friends; Trump blasts best-picture Oscar for South Korean film Parasite and more