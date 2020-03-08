52-year-old beaten to death by relatives in UP's Shahjahanpur

A 52-year-old man died after being beaten up by his relatives over a dispute in a village in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday. The incident happened on Saturday in Jogipur village of Tilhar area, they said.

Jugal Kishore (52) had some issues with his cousin Narendra. Along with his father and two brothers, Narendra beat him up badly with sticks killing him on the spot, police added. An FIR has been lodged in this connection and a search is on to arrest the accused who are absconding, police further said..

