7 killed, 32 injured in two road accidents in Rajasthan

Seven persons were killed and 32 injured in two road accidents in Rajasthan on Sunday, police said. In Jodhpur district's Binawas village, four people, including two women passengers died and 14 were injured when an Ajmer-bound bus collided with a truck, Jodhpur Rural SP Rahul Barhat said.

The incident occurred on the Jodhpur-Jaipur highway. A bridge was being built at the spot of the accident, the police officer said, adding efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the deceased. In Ajmer, three persons were killed and 18, including three women, injured when a bus overturned on the Ajmer-Jaipur highway.

The bus was on its way to Jaipur from Ahmedabad when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it hit a road divider and overturned, Adarsh Nagar police station SHO Dharamveer Singh said. The deceased have been identified as Yogesh from Jaipur, Magan Bhai Patel from Ahmedabad and bus driver Krisnakant Dubey, who was a resident of Maharashtra.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital, he added..

