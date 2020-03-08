No need to panic over coronavirus, adequate arrangements made: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked people to not be afraid of the new coronavirus as the government has made adequate arrangements to contain its spread and urged them to take precautions "because prevention is better than cure". The virus has infected 39 people across the country, including 16 Italians visiting India. The government has stepped up efforts to screen people at entry points into the country and set up facilities to quarantine suspected and confirmed cases.

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases stood at over 1,05,800, including 3,595 deaths. "There is panic in the world over coronavirus but there is no need to be afraid of it. Just take precautions because prevention is better than cure," Adityanath said at a public meeting during the 'Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela' at primary health centre in Kushinagar district.

"Our government has set up an isolation ward in every district for suspected patients. There is complete arrangement for their treatment," he added. The chief minister congratulated people on International Women's Day and felicitated 10 women for doing excellent work in different fields.

He said a society plagued by discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, religion or gender cannot progress. Adityanath said collective efforts can become the basis of empowerment. The 'Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela' is being organised at all primary health centres of the state since February 2. Every Sunday, a team of doctors gives free consultation to patients at the health centres..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.