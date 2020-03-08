Four doused with petrol and set afire by eight others in Bikaner: SP

In a horrific incident, four persons were doused with petrol and set on fire on Sunday in Nokha near here by a bunch of miscreants with two of the victims suffering severe burns and one battling for life, said police. The incident took place on a road right behind Nokha police station in the town where a group of seven or eight persons intercepted the victims travelling in a jeep, pored petrol over the vehicle as well as its occupants and set them afire, said Bikaner Superintendent of Police Pradeep Mohan Sharma.

The victims somehow managed to get out of the vehicles but collapsed on road, prompting passerby to raise a hue and cry and rush them to the hospital, he said. “Two of the four persons, Shanti Lal and Ajit Singh, received major burn injuries and the condition of Shanti Lal is critical,” said Sharma, adding the victims have been admitted to PBM Government Hospital.

“Primary investigation has revealed that the two groups had an old dispute between them," he said. Additional SP, deputy SP and other policemen are on the spot and efforts are on to track down the arrest and arrest them, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

