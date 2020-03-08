Netizens laud Modi's social media initiative on Women's Day, thank PM for introducing 'superwomen'

Several netizens on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unique social media initiative of handing over his accounts on various platforms to seven woman achievers from different fields to share their life journeys on International Women's Day. With hashtag 'SheInspiresUs' trending, many lauded the stories of the women as "inspirational" and thanked the prime minister for introducing the "superwomen" to the people.

From a farmer to activists working in the fields of sanitation, disability rights, water conservation and fighting hunger to somebody dedicated to reviving Kashmir's handicraft industry, women used Modi's accounts, which enjoy a huge following, to share their stories and spread their messages. Known for his imaginative communication initiatives, the prime minister handed over his accounts on platforms like Twitter and Facebook to these women, saying they have done great work in a wide range of sectors and their struggles and aspirations motivate millions.

The women chosen to use Modi's accounts included Sneha Mohandoss, who works to eradicate hunger, Malvika Iyer, who survived a gruesome bomb blast that blew off her hands and damaged her legs when she was 13 and is now a motivational speaker, disability activist and model, and Arifa Jaan from Kashmir who promotes traditional crafts of Kashmir. "Thank you @narendramodi ji for introducing us to these superwomen," a Twitter user said.

Another said, "What a noble endeavour. Thanks @narendramodi ji for introducing these extraordinary women with unparalleled insipirational stories." Many hailed the stories shared by the women and hailed their grit. "I am liking this new idea of women tweeting from @narendramodi ji Twitter handle," a Twitter user said..

