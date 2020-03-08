Puducherry on alert amid coronavirus threat, says CM Narayanasamy

Amid coronavirus scare in the country, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday said that the airport and the state's borders are being thoroughly inspected for tourists arriving in Puducherry. "The man from Dubai, who had shown coronavirus related symptoms and was kept under observation, is now being discharged," Narayanasamy told ANI.

He also added that a special ward for the coronavirus has been opened at the Jipmer hospital in Puducherry. Earlier today, the Chief Minister had visited the Meenakshi Amman Temple here.

As of now, at least 39 positive confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been detected in India. This includes a sizeable number of Italian nationals. The disease has caused the deaths of over 3300 people globally. (ANI)

