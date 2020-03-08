Indian Railways let women staff run the show at various stations to mark Women's Day

To mark International Women's Day, various zones of the Railways let the women staff run the show all by themselves. The Sealdah-Ranaghat-Sealdah Matribhoomi ladies' special local train was operated by an all-women crew on Sunday.

The staff included Loco Pilot Soumita Roy, Head Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) Sumana Sarka, Guard Sabita Shaw, the ticket checker, and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. Loco pilot Soumita Roy said that any woman can do what she is doing and that it was possible with the Railways' support.

"It is a matter of happiness that I am getting to do this. If I can do it then any woman can do it. It is with the support of Railways that I have reached here. Every woman should be able to stand on her own feet," said Soumita. Similarly, South Western Railways' special passenger train was run by an all-women staff from Hubli to Dharwad in Karnataka.

In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly as well, the Izzat Nagar Railway Station was managed by an all-women staff, from manning ticket window to managing train traffic, the entire operation was handled by women. A woman staffer at Izzat Nagar Station said, "It indeed is a challenging job but we do our best and we try that the passengers do not face any problems." (ANI)

