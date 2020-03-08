In Latur rally, men take pledge to protect women from crime

Many men from different walks of life participated in a silent rally taken out in Latur in Maharashtra on Sunday on the occasion of the International Women's Day. Placards condemning atrocities against women were displayed during the rally, organised by Bhartiya Streeshakti organisation.

The number of men in the procession was significant. The rally was flagged off by State Water Supply Minister Sanjay Bansode and former MP Gopalrao Patil from 'Hutatma Stambh'.

It culminated at the Shree Marwadi Rajasthan High Schoolground, after passing through various areas. As many as 2,000 men participated in the rally wearing caps and holding placards demanding justice for Nirbhaya and other women victims of crime.

On the occasion, the men took pledge to protect women from crimes. District Collector G. Sreekanth appealed to men to raise their voice against atrocities on women and to take initiative in protecting them..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.