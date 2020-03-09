Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt working to make footpaths more pedestrian-friendly

“This package looks at how we can make our streets safer for those going from A to B, particularly young children when they are learning to ride bikes, and ensuring our road rules reflect real life,” Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter said.

Govt working to make footpaths more pedestrian-friendly
“Everyone has a right to feel safe on the road and close passes at speed are not only scary, but they can also be fatal,” Julie Anne Genter said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Government is looking at ways to make footpaths more pedestrian-friendly as new forms of transport such as e-scooters change the way people get around.

It's looking at:

Clarifying that pedestrians and people in wheelchairs have right of way on the footpath

Putting in a speed limit of 15km/h (about running speed) and a width limit of 75cm for transport devices used on the footpath

Allowing e-scooters and other transport devices to use cycle lanes

"This package looks at how we can make our streets safer for those going from A to B, particularly young children when they are learning to ride bikes, and ensuring our road rules reflect real life," Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter said.

"How we travel around our streets and footpaths is changing as more Kiwis choose to walk, cycle, and use new forms of mobility like e-scooters.

"New transport technologies like e-scooters are convenient, fun and help ease congestion, but we need a balanced approach to ensure pedestrians retain priority on our footpaths.

"We expect mobility scooters, including those used by people with a disability, would continue to be used on the footpath as normal, as most models available are within the 75cm width limit.

"A lot of parents have called for kids to be able to cycle on the footpath so they can ride with confidence away from traffic. We want to know whether people support cycles being used on footpaths at low speeds, whether they think it should be limited only to kids under 16, or whether cycling should continue to be banned from footpaths.

"To keep people safe on the road we're also suggesting a minimum overtaking gap of either 1 meter or 1.5 meters, depending on the speed limit, for motorists when passing people riding horses, riding devices like e-scooters, cycling, or walking on roads without footpaths – which we know is a gap most people already try to give.

"Everyone has a right to feel safe on the road and close passes at speed are not only scary, but they can also be fatal," Julie Anne Genter said.

Other minor changes in the package to simplify and clarify road rules include:

Categorizing vehicles to reflect changes in technology

Improving the safety of people walking, cycling and using micro-mobility devices by clarifying a number of giving way rules

Giving buses priority when exiting bus stops on roads with a speed limit of 60km/h or less

Clarifying the powers of road controlling authorities in relation to parking on berms.

The consultation will be open from 9 March to 22 April 2020.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Oil plunges 25% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices, says will open taps

Oil prices plunged around 25 on Monday, heading towards their biggest daily loss since 1991 after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and set plans for a big increase in crude production in April.Prices fell as much as 31 following the Saudi move t...

Soccer-'Distance' between U.S. women, federation on pay as trial date nears

Members of the U.S. womens national soccer team voiced frustration on Sunday in the ongoing back-and-forth with their federation over pay equality, as a May 5 trial date in their well-publicised lawsuit against U.S. Soccer inched closer.At ...

Guardicore Expands International Presence

Guardicore, a leader in internal data center and cloud security, today announced the expansion of global operations, with the establishment of Guardicore Pvt. Ltd. in Mumbai, India. Guardicore India will be headed by Regional Director Prati...

Oil plunges 25% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices, say will open taps

Oil prices plunged around 25 on Monday, heading towards their biggest daily loss since 1991 after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and set plans for a big increase in crude production in April. Prices fell as much as 31 following the Saudi move ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020