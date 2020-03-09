VP Naidu extends good wishes to people on occasion of Holi

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Holi. In a message, he said that this festival of colors is a time to come together and rejoice in the spirit of unity, brotherhood, and affection. On this Holi, he called for strengthening the bonds of friendship and amity that hold our society together.

Following is the full text of the message -

extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

Holi, the festival of colors is a time for family and friends to come together and rejoice in the spirit of unity, brotherhood, and affection. The lighting of the bonfire on the eve of Holi symbolizes the triumph of virtue over evil.

Holi is also a celebration of the beauty and bounty of nature. The festival signifies the end of winter and the beginning of summer.

This Holi, let us strive to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold our society together. Let this festival break the barriers that divide us and unite us in the quest for shared prosperity, peace, progress, harmony, and joy."

(With Inputs from PIB)

