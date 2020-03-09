Burglar injured after guard opens fire

A suspected burglar was shot at last week after a security guard at a construction site in north Delhi allegedly opened fire to scare him away, police said on Monday. Two men reached the site at Narela around 11 pm last Thursday. One of them jumped the boundary wall, while the other one was standing outside. When the man lifted an iron bar, the security guard at the site raised an alarm and he immediately jumped outside, according to the police.

The watchman fired a round and the two men ran away from the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North) Gaurav Sharma said. "The security guard did not inform the police regarding the incident since he was unaware whether the bullet hit someone or not." However, one of the suspects, Amit (28), suffered a gunshot wound as a bullet brushed past his thigh. He fell down in a nearby vacant place and his associate, Ashu (28), did not inform the family of the injured, the DCP said. On Sunday, Amit was hospitalised after being noticed by some passerby and is undergoing treatment, the officer said.

"Investigations revealed that the only armed guard deployed at the site had fired a round to frighten the thieves and it accidently hit Amit while he was standing behind the iron tin," he added. Amit was previously convicted in two theft cases, while Ashu is also involved in cases of theft and robbery, police said. PTI AMP BUN HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.