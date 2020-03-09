300 more isolation wards will be opened in Madurai, Trichy, Chennai: TN Health Minister

Amid coronavirus outbreak scare in the country, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar on Monday said additional 300 isolation wards will be established in Madurai, Trichy and Chennai. The Health Minister said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami chaired a meeting with the department officials and reviewed the present situation in the state.

"The health department has already procured 10 crore masks but the Chief Minister had insisted to buy additional as a backup. And 300 more new isolation wards will be open in Madurai, Trichy, and Chennai," Vijayabaskar said. Highlighting the recent positive case of coronavirus in the state, he said, "One positive coronavirus case has been reported in the state and he is stable now but is still being monitored in an isolation ward. Another person who was quarantine has tested negative."

The leader said the results for the remaining eight samples will be out soon. The minister also warned against spreading misinformation or rumours regarding the disease.

Vijayabaskar said they have already placed a testing laboratory in Chennai and another one has been opened in Theni district as well. India has 43 confirmed cases of deadly coronavirus. The disease has so far caused the deaths of over 3800 people globally. (ANI)

