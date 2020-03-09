Left Menu
Bikaner: Man, who was injured after jeep was set afire, dies

  PTI
  • |
  • Bikaner
  • |
  Updated: 09-03-2020 15:48 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 15:48 IST
Bikaner: Man, who was injured after jeep was set afire, dies

One of the two men who were critically injured after their jeep was set afire by miscreants here died during treatment on Monday, police said. They said that 30-year-old Shanti Lal succumbed to burn injuries at PBM government hospital. On Sunday, seven or eight accused stopped the jeep in which the four men were travelling and had set fire to the vehicle after pouring petrol on it in Nokha town over a dispute.

Two of the men had received burn injuries. The police said that no one has been arrested so far and teams are trying to trace them. Meanwhile, Lal's family members said they will not accept his body unless the accused are arrested. "The condition of Ajit Singh, who is admitted at the hospital, is stable," the police said.

Primary investigation reveals that Ajit Singh and others had thrashed a man in Ugamsar village some time back and the accused wanted to take revenge for it..

