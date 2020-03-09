Left Menu
Mumbai: Jaipur duo try to fly to Qatar on fake visas; held

  PTI
  Mumbai
  Updated: 09-03-2020 17:46 IST
  Created: 09-03-2020 17:46 IST
Two people from Rajasthan were arrested at Mumbai Airport moments before they were to board a flight for Qatar capital Doha on fake visas, police said on Monday. A Crime Branch official identified the persons, arrested on Thursday, as Sikandar Alam (36) and Reshma Katat (26), both from Jaipur.

"When immigration officers checked the visas of Alam and Katat, they found them to be fake. Sahar police station was alerted which handed over the case to the Mumbai Crime Branch," he said. The two have told police they paid Rs 50,000 each to an agent in Jaipur to fly to Doha to look for jobs there, he said.

"They were arrested for cheating and forgery. Efforts are on to find out if the agent sent more people abroad using this modus operandi," he added..

