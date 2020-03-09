Afghanistan: Blasts in Kabul during Ghani's swearing-in ceremony

At least 3 blasts reportedly happened near Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's swearing-in ceremony on Monday. According to sources, 2 blasts happened near the presidential palace while one happened near the Serena hotel.

Hundreds of people had assembled at two venues inside the presidential palace complex to watch the swearing-in ceremonies for President Ashraf Ghani and challenger Abdullah Abdullah, when the blasts were heard, prompting some to flee.

Live footage by local broadcasters showed Ghani saying, "I'm not wearing bulletproof clothes. I'm wearing ordinary clothes. This chest is ready to be sacrificed for Afghanistan and my people" after gunshots were heard.

Further details are awaited.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.