Gold, Euros seized at Chennai airport

Chennai, Mar 9 (PTI): Gold worth nearly one crore andEuros equivalent to Rs 14 lakh have been seized frompassengers at the airport here, Customs officials said onMonday

Based on a tip-off, two passengers bound for New Delhiwere stopped and a search of their cabin baggage yielded theyellow metal in eight bundles. The two were arrested, a pressrelease said

In another incident, Euros valued at Rs 14.32 lakh wererecovered from two passengers bound for Dubai, the releasesaid.

