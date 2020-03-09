Left Menu
Coronavirus: Samples of 37 test negative, reports of 5 awaited

  • Updated: 09-03-2020 21:56 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 21:56 IST
Samples of 37 people tested for possible exposure to novel coronavirus in Chhattisgarh have returned negative while reports of five others are awaited, a health official said on Monday. He said there was no confirmed case of coronavirus in the state, adding that a slew of measures are being taken to tackle the virus threat.

"In Chhattisgarh, 42 samples were sent for coronavirus testing till Monday. Of these 37 were found to be negative, while reports of five people are awaited. The samples are being tested at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur," the official said. Of the 42 whose samples were sent for testing, 33 people have been kept under home observation, while nine others have completed their 28-day observation period, the official informed.

An appeal has been made to people to report to authorities in case they had visited China, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, or any other affected nations after February 1, he said. Continuous surveillance is being maintained to identify new passengers who have travelled to China or other affected countries, namely Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Nepal, Indonesia, Malaysia, Iran and Italy after February 1 this year, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

