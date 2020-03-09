Husband of Hyderabad woman requests Centre to rescue her from Jeddah
In yet another case of human trafficking, the husband of the woman, who was trafficked to the Middle-East on the pretext of job in 2018, has requested the Central government to rescue her.
In yet another case of human trafficking, the husband of the woman, who was trafficked to the Middle-East on the pretext of job in 2018, has requested the Central government to rescue her. "An agent named Qadeer had approached my wife and offered a good job to her in Dubai. Believing the agent, my wife left Hyderabad in December 2018," Laxmaiah, husband of the victim, told ANI.
He said: "My wife was, however, sent to Jeddah instead of Dubai. There she was employed as a housemaid at one Kafeel's residence." He also said that her employer beat her and also does not give her adequate food.
"I request the Indian government to rescue my wife and repatriate her to Hyderabad," he added. (ANI)
