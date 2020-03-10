President Kovind extends heartiest Holi greetings, good wishes to countrymen

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi. The President wished for joy and prosperity to everyone's life.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Holi! The festival of colours, Holi is a celebration of spring and fraternity in our society. May it bring peace, joy and prosperity to everyone's life," he tweeted. People across the country are celebrating the festival of colour with zeal and enthusiasm.

The festival of Holi signifies the victory of good over evil. It is celebrated as a day of spreading joy and love. (ANI)

