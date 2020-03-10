Left Menu
MP: 19 MLAs of Congress resign

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 14:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 14:14 IST
As many as 19 MLAs of the rulingCongress in Madhya Pradesh, most of them believed to be loyalto expelled party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday senttheir resignation letters via e-mail to Raj Bhavan, sourcessaid

"We have received resignations of 19 MLAs throughe-mails with attachments," a Raj Bhawan official told PTI

Further details are awaited.

