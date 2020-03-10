Petrol bomb hurled at Hindu Munnani office in Coimbatore

A petrol bomb was hurled at the Hindu Munnani office here by some unidentified people on Tuesday, sparking tension in the city. The incident comes days after two mosques in the city were targeted in a suspected retaliation for the attack on a Hindu Munnani functionary here.

The matter came to light after the staff, who opened the office at 10 AM noticed broken pieces of a bottle which contained molotov cocktail, police said. On information, senior police officials, including DCP (Law and Order), Balaji Saravanan rushed to the spot and held inquiry.

Police are also verifying the surveillance cameras in the vicinity to get clue about the miscreants, while fingerprint experts have been pressed into service, they said. Meanwhile, two people were arrested in connection with the attack on a mosque in Ganapati here on March 6.

The duo was arrested during a vehicle check around 6 AM on Tuesday, when they attempted to flee after seeing the police. They confessed to having thrown the petrol bomb at the place of worship in retalation for the attack on the Hindu Munnani District Secretary Madukkarai Anand, when he was returning home after attending a pro-CAA protest on March 5 night.

The duo was produced in a court, which remanded it to judicial custody..

