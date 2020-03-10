Left Menu
Subdued Holi celebrations in Pink City amid coronavirus scare

The scare of coronavirus played spoilsport in the usually high spirited Holi celebrations in Jaipur on Tuesday, with people mostly restricting festivities to small groups and giving crowded places a miss. People celebrated the festival of colours, smearing each other with 'gulal' at homes and in colonies. Usually, revellers take to the streets and celebrate, but this time the scene was different. The state government had issued an advisory asking people to stay away from crowds and avoid Chinese products, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak there.

Youngsters, however, were seen moving around in groups at some places in the Pink City. The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said the total number of confirmed cases in India has risen to 50, adding the rest are being retested for confirmation. Once the fresh cases declared by the various state governments are taken into account, the figure will go up to 59.

Since an Italian couple tested positive for COVID-19 in the state last week, people have become alert and preferred to be safe while celebrating the festival. "We are celebrating Holi but in a simple way instead of going all out on streets this time. We have also cancelled the gathering of friends at one place which we used to do every Holi in view of coronavirus," Rajesh Pareek, an advocate, said.

Meanwhile, 51 people with different injuries were admitted to SMS hospital here. "A total of 139 cases of Holi-related incidents were reported to the emergency today. Of them, 51 were admitted with head injuries, fractures etc.," hospital sources said..

