CRPF personnel injured in terror attack in pulwama: Police

  • PTI
  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 20:39 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 20:39 IST
A CRPF trooper was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Militants hurled a grenade in Kakapora police station in the South Kashmir district, a police official said.

The grenade exploded near the wall of the police station, injuring a CRPF constable, he added. Police fired some shots in the air in retaliation, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

