CRPF personnel injured in terror attack in pulwama: Police

A CRPF trooper was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Militants hurled a grenade in Kakapora police station in the South Kashmir district, a police official said.

The grenade exploded near the wall of the police station, injuring a CRPF constable, he added. Police fired some shots in the air in retaliation, the official said..

