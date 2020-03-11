Left Menu
Sedibeng Water institutes short-term relief measures in QwaQwa

The Minister was briefing the Select Committee on Human Settlements, Water, and Sanitation on the interventions by the department in Maluti-A-Phofung Local Municipality.

The department has two programs aimed at responding to the water and sanitation challenges in QwaQwa. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, has directed the Sedibeng Water Board to prioritize the provision of water to the elderly citizens of QwaQwa.

The briefing discussed measures being put in place to mitigate the effects of the water crisis in QwaQwa, constraints faced by the Maluti-A-Phofung Municipality in resolving the water crisis caused by drought in the area, and current and future plans to avoid water shortages.

The department has two programs aimed at responding to the water and sanitation challenges in QwaQwa. These include the Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant and Water Services, Infrastructure Grant.

The Sedibeng Water Board, which is the implementing agent, has instituted short-term relief measures, including distributing 136 units of 5 000 liters of water tanks and 30 units of 10 000 liters of water tanks.

The board has also delivered 25 water tankers with a capacity of 16 000 liters, as well as 29 trucks procured by the municipality.

Other measures include the construction of a 4km pipeline in the Metsi Mtsho System to cater for Ward 23 and Ward 31, and equipping boreholes.

"We are doing the best we can under the circumstances. We invite the community to continue working with us as we work towards a permanent solution to water challenges in QwaQwa," Sisulu said.

Sisulu also implored people to protect their infrastructure against vandalism.

"The infrastructure belongs to them and not the government. It is there to cater to their needs," the Minister said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

